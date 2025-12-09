SBS University hosts Expert Lectures on IPR Filing & Commercialisation

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 8 Dec: Sardar Bhagwan Singh University, under its UCOST-funded IPR Cell, organised enriching expert lectures on the topic, “From Idea to Identity: Why IPR”, on 6 December, at the University’s main auditorium. The event drew enthusiastic participation from faculty members, research scholars, and students interested in understanding how creative ideas can be protected, nurtured, and transformed into commercially viable ventures.

The session featured two distinguished speakers who offered comprehensive insights into both the legal and business dimensions of intellectual property rights.

Dr Kapil Goel, Head, Department of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Gurukula Kangri (Deemed to be University), explained the nuances of IPR filing with a special emphasis on copyrights. Highlighting the importance of timely disclosure, effective drafting, and the examination process, Dr Goel emphasised that a robust IPR portfolio forms the backbone of sustainable innovation and enterprise growth.

Complementing the legal perspective, Dhrupad Shrivastav, entrepreneur and business development expert, guided the audience through the practical aspects of IPR commercialisation. His talk focused on strategies for licensing, technology transfer, and startup creation, while real-world case studies demonstrated how well-managed intellectual property can attract investments and provide a competitive edge in global markets.

A highly engaging Q&A session allowed participants to seek clarity on topics such as patent costs, commercialisation pathways, and valuation of IPR assets. The interaction effectively bridged the gap between scientific innovation and economic realisation.

Vice-Chancellor Prof (Dr) J Kumar, delivered the concluding address, commending the IPR Cell for hosting a timely and impactful programme. He noted, “The knowledge shared today is not merely academic; it is a blueprint for our nation’s economic future. We are committed to creating, protecting, and commercialising knowledge for societal benefit and wealth creation.” He urged faculty and students to work closely with the IPR Cell to transform research outcomes into patented technologies and successful enterprises.

The programme was organised by Prof (Dr) Atul Kaushik, Coordinator, IPR Cell, and concluded with a vote of thanks by Dr Deepanshu Rana, Secretary, IPR Cell. The event was coordinated by Lt (Dr) Deepa Mishra Thapliyal. Distinguished attendees included Prof (Dr) Deepak Sahni (Registrar), Prof (Dr) Veerma Ram (Director, IQAC), Prof Maneesh Arora (Dean, Student Welfare), Urmi Chaurasia (Controller of Examination), along with other university officials.

The SBSU IPR Cell announced plans for a series of workshops, seminars, and training programmes aimed at empowering students and faculty to effectively navigate the IPR landscape. University leadership expressed confidence that the Cell will continue to protect intellectual capital while nurturing a vibrant innovation ecosystem in Uttarakhand.