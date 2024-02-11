Dhami holds Road Show in Almora

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

ALMORA , 10 Feb: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami arrived at Almora here on Saturday and participated in a huge road show from Army Helipad to Shikhar Hotel here. Thousands of people gathered along the way to welcome the Chief Minister by showering flowers throughout the road show . It may be recalled that Pushkar Singh Dhami is on a one day tour to Almora district.

The road show passed from the Army Ground to Shikhar Tirahe via the main market. Though thousands of people and BJP supporters had gathered along the way to welcome Dhami, he also faced some resistance by Congress workers who were protesting against the Dhami government on various issues including Ankita Bhandari murder case, UKSSSC recruitment scam and the alleged Kedarnath gold theft. Also, the Congress workers tried to block a road in Chaughanpata, which resulted in a minor scuffle between the police and Congress workers.

A large number of BJP workers, school students, NCC cadets and others participated in the road show . At the same time, women from local and remote villages wearing traditional clothes gave a grand welcome to the Chief Minister. The district administration also remained on alert mode; police forces were deployed at every nook and corner.

Dhami appeared deeply anguished over the recent Haldwani violence. Speaking about the violence by members of a particular community in Haldwani, the Chief Minister said that miscreants had tried to play with fire. He said that those who committed violence and broke the law will not be let off.; those creating trouble will not be spared. The government is determined to remove encroachment from all parts of the state. He vowed to recover every penny from those who have damaged the public and the private properties. Dhami appeared deeply anguished over the recent Haldwani violence. Speaking about the violence by members of a particular community in Haldwani, the Chief Minister said that miscreants had tried to play with fire. He said that those who committed violence and broke the law will not be let off.; those creating trouble will not be spared. The government is determined to remove encroachment from all parts of the state. He vowed to recover every penny from those who have damaged the public and the private properties.