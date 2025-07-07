Dhami sows paddy in Khatima

Garhwal Post Bureau

DEHRADUN, 5 Jul: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami , in a heartfelt gesture saluting the hard work, sacrifice, and dedication of farmers, participated in paddy sowing on his private farmland in Nagra Terai area of Khatima on Saturday.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister offered traditional prayers to Bhumiyan Devta (the deity of land), Lord Indra (God of rains), and Meghraj (God of clouds) through the melodious strains of the culturally significant Hudkiya Baul, a folk instrument historically played in the farmlands of Uttarakhand to invoke blessings for a good harvest.

Dhami ’s active participation in the sowing activity and his deep cultural connect with the farming community drew overwhelming enthusiasm among the local populace.

This inspirational initiative by the Chief Minister underscores the state government’s commitment in recognizing and honoring the pivotal role of farmers in Uttarakhand’s economy. Likewise, it also underlined promoting conservation of traditional agricultural practices and rural cultural heritage and rich folk arts.