BJP MP flays Rahul Gandhi on farmers’ realities

Garhwal Post Bureau

DEHRADUN, 5 Jul: Bharatiya Janata Party ( BJP ) State President and Rajya Sabha MP Mahendra Bhatt has strongly criticised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, asserting that Gandhi, who was born with a golden spoon in his mouth, lacks any real understanding of poverty or of agriculture . Bhatt dismissed as “ridiculous” any suggestion that Gandhi could serve as a model for those engaged in farming.

Reacting to a statement by former Chief Minister Harish Rawat, Bhatt described it as the “pinnacle of loyalty and appeasement towards dynastic politics.” He remarked that Rawat could have referred to former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri but instead chose to demonstrate his allegiance to the Gandhi family.

Bhatt maintained that the so-called Congress Yuvaraj cannot be an ideal for Chief Minister Dhami or for any other farmer in the country. He argued that Rahul Gandhi has no knowledge of fields, seeds, seasons, or the realities of farming. Bhatt pointed out that Chief Minister Dhami’s father was both a soldier and a farmer, and his grandfathers were also engaged in agriculture from a young age. In contrast, Bhatt claimed that Rahul Gandhi has never seen a field. Bhatt added that while it is natural for Dhami to have mud-stained clothes, such an image is “futile” for Gandhi, who, according to Bhatt, was raised in luxury and has been accustomed to five-star hotels and expensive air travel since childhood.

Bhatt further asserted that, in the true sense, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is an inspiration for all sections of society, including farmers. He described Modi as a grassroots personality who is followed not only by the nation but also by the world. Bhatt claimed that even within the Congress, most members do not follow Rahul Gandhi, but only a handful of leaders keep on glorifying him as a miraculous personality for their own selfish interests. The people know this, he claimed.

Emphasising on the Modi Government’s commitment to farmers, Bhatt asserted that Modi’s administration is implementing several schemes aimed at increasing farmers’ incomes, with funds being transferred directly to their accounts. He said the government regards farmers as the backbone of the economy and is making every possible effort for their welfare. Bhatt added that the rate of farmer suicides has decreased and insisted that the present situation cannot be compared to the period of Congress rule. He concluded by reiterating that proposing Rahul Gandhi as a role model for farmers is akin to being imprisoned in a shell of sycophancy and self-obsession.