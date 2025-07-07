Kailash Mansarovar Yatra: CM flags off first batch of pilgrims

Garhwal Post Bureau

TANAKPUR (CHAMPAWAT), 5 Jul: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami flagged off the first batch of Kailash Mansarovar pilgrims from the Tourist Rest House here on Saturday. This marks a significant spiritual moment for the state. The devotees were accorded a traditional welcome and presented them with mementoes reflective of Uttarakhand’s rich cultural heritage. Pilgrims from eleven states had gathered for the Yatra on this occasion and the Chief Minister warmly received each of them.

Emphasising the sanctity of the pilgrimage, Dhami remarked that not everyone is blessed with the opportunity to undertake the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, which he described as a transformative journey of inner awakening rather than a mere religious undertaking.

Dhami stressed on the spiritual profundity of the experience, noting that each devotee embarking on the Yatra is undertaking a journey of unparalleled dedication. He expressed that the presence of lord Shiva is deeply enshrined in every particle of Uttarakhand’s sacred soil. He further stated that under the visionary leadership and unwavering resolve of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Mansarovar Yatra has transcended its previous physical and logistical limitations to emerge as a deeply empowering spiritual endeavour. What once required a trek of seven days or more can now be completed within a matter of a few hours, highlighting the transformation brought about by infrastructural and administrative advancements.

The Chief Minister reiterated the state government’s full commitment towards ensuring that the Yatra is conducted in a manner that is safe, seamless, and spiritually fulfilling. Towards this end, health services, lodging, nourishment, security, and other necessary provisions have been significantly strengthened across all halting points. On this occasion, Dhami also offered prayers to Lord Shiva for the well-being and safety of all pilgrims undertaking this sacred journey.

On the occasion, the pilgrims expressed their heartfelt gratitude for the warm hospitality extended by the people of Champawat and appreciated the excellent arrangements made by the Uttarakhand government, which have rendered the pilgrimage both memorable and secure.

Among those present on the occasion included Kumaon Division Commissioner Deepak Rawat, IG ITBP and Public Relations Officer for the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra Sanjay Gunjiyal, Kumaon Mandal Inspector General of Police Ridhim Agarwal, Managing Director of Kumaon Mandal Vikas Nigam KMVN) Vineet Tomar, Champawat District Magistrate Manish Kumar, Pithoragarh District Magistrate Vinod Goswami, and SP Champawat Ajay Ganpati.