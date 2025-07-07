Wo Saal Chaurasi book released by Minister Tamta

Garhwal Post Bureau

DEHRADUN, 5 Jul: Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Ajay Tamta officially released the book “ Wo Saal Chaurasi ” at the auditorium of Survey of India, Dehradun. The book is authored by senior journalist Manoj Ishtwal and has been described as a poignant autobiographical memoir of unfulfilled love.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Guest Ajay Tamta said, “We have known Manoj Ishtwal as a dedicated journalist for many years. Now, through his literary work, we are introduced to a new dimension of his talent.”

Uttarakhand’s Forest and Technical Education Minister Subodh Uniyal praised the courage it takes to write an autobiographical work like “ Wo Saal Chaurasi .” He remarked that the memoir reflects the emotional landscape of rural society from nearly 40 years ago, drawing listeners into the author’s youthful experiences of love and longing.

The book was reviewed by senior journalists Ganesh Khugshaal ‘Gani’ and Prem Pancholi. Ganesh Khugshaal commented that: “The book revives the pain of unrequited love that many experience in the early stages of life. Though the context and era may differ, the emotions are universal.”

Prem Pancholi stated that the book not only tells the story of a young couple but also provides a vivid depiction of rural life in the Garhwal hills, capturing the essence of traditions, values, and the emotional depth of that era.

“This is not just a love story from the 1980s; it is a cultural document of the Garhwal region — reflecting the dignity, moral values, and emotional resilience of the hill society.”

The book continues to garner attention on literary platforms, including Google’s literature section, with reviews already published by noted literary figures such as Arun Kuksal, JP Panwar, SP Sharma, and Ashok Pandey.

“ Wo Saal Chaurasi ” narrates the emotional, social, and cultural fabric of the Garhwal region during the 1980s, as seen through the eyes of a lower-middle-class teenager. Spanning 16 chapters, it explores: Emotional journeys of youth and early love

Deep-rooted family bonds and generational relationships; Village festivals, school life, friendships, social tensions; Migration from hills to cities and its impact; and Portraits of Garhwali culture, including agriculture, cattle, local customs, nature, and community values.

The book offers a comprehensive view of love — its feeling, essence, and moral dilemmas — while also weaving in elements of Garhwali society, joint family structures, and the beauty of mountain life.