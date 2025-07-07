BJP cheers Cane Co-op polls win

Garhwal Post Bureau

DEHRADUN, 5 Jul: The Bharatiya Janata Party has expressed great satisfaction over the uncontested victory of its candidates in the Cane Cooperative elections, extending gratitude to all electoral bodies for their cooperation. State President and Rajya Sabha MP Mahendra Bhatt described the party’s sweeping success in securing seven out of eight Chairman posts as a clear indication of the farmers’ steadfast trust in the BJP-led Dhami government.

BJP’s State Media In-charge Manveer Singh Chauhan announced that seven authorised BJP candidates achieved unopposed victories in the elections for the chairman posts of eight cane cooperative societies. The successful candidates include Balwinder Singh for Majhola Khatima Cooperative Cane Society, Janrail Singh for Sitarganj Cooperative Cane Society, Pratap Singh Siddhu for Haldwani, Dinesh Chauhan for Dehradun, Anurag Chaudhary for Laksar, Mamta Devi for Jwalapur, and Neetu Rathi for Libberheri Haridwar.

Expressing his delight at these results, BJP’s State President Mahendra Bhatt congratulated all the newly elected chairmen as well as the members of the electoral bodies. He stated that both the Modi government at the Centre and the Dhami government in the state have implemented numerous historic measures for the welfare of farmers, resulting in marked improvements in their living standards. These initiatives, he noted, include the provision of agricultural loans at minimum rates, the distribution of Kisan Credit Cards and Soil Health Cards, ensuring adequate availability of urea by curbing black marketing, and supplying improved quality seeds and agricultural equipment. Likewise, the timely enhancement of the minimum support price for sugarcane and the clearance of outstanding dues owed to sugarcane farmers by sugar mills have also played a significant role.

Bhatt claimed that the state’s farmers are thoroughly satisfied with Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami’s efforts in the agricultural sector, a sentiment that has been clearly reflected in the overwhelming, unopposed victory for the party in the Cane Cooperative Chairman posts.