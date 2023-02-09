Dhan Singh Rawat hands over appointment letters to 10 dependants of deceased employees

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 8 Feb: Cooperatives Minister Dr Dhan Singh Rawat held a review meeting with the top officers of the Cooperative Department at the Vidhan Sabha building, here, today. Dr BVRC Purushottam, Secretary, Cooperatives, Registrar, Cooperatives, Alok Kumar Pandey along with Additional Registrar, Joint Registrar and the Deputy Registrar participated in the meeting. After the review, Dhan Singh Rawat handed over appointment letters to the dependants of deceased employees of various institutions of the Cooperative Department. In all, 10 dependants were handed over the appointments letters today. These appointments have been made on compassionate grounds to the dependants of the employees who died while in service.

Along with the appointment letters, they were also given a box of sweets, each.

The minister said that so far appointment letters had been given to 25 dependants by the department and the process would continue. He urged dependants who were appointed today to work honestly, diligently and dutifully.