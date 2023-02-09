Rekha Arya urges BJP workers to make people aware of welfare schemes

By Our Staff Reporter

Champawat, 8 Feb: Minister in-charge of Champawat District, Rekha Arya chaired a meeting of the BJP’s district working committee here today. Rekha Arya was welcomed by the BJP’s District President and party workers. During the meeting, she finalised a comprehensive action plan regarding party’s local strategy to secure an edge in the upcoming parliamentary elections and local municipal elections vis a vis other parties. In the meeting, she also stressed on greater coordination between the government and the party and urged the party members to gear up for all the challenges in the context of the upcoming elections.

Rekha Arya urged the party workers to work hard to make the people aware of the public welfare schemes of the union and state governments. She said, “It should be our endeavour to ensure that the benefits of the public utility schemes of the government reach every needy person. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, all-round development is taking place in the country. Today, many schemes are being run in the state under the efficient leadership of Chief Minister Pushkar Dhami.”

Arya also praised the Union Budget claiming that it was aimed at everyone’s welfare. She thanked the Prime Minister and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for a ‘great’ budget and said that the needs of every person have been taken care of in this budget. She added that the general budget is going to provide relief to all sections including farmers, labourers, businessmen, women and industrialists. This would increase the income of the farmers.

She pointed out that BJP had won all the five Lok Sabha seats in the past two Parliamentary elections and, therefore, it was a challenge to score a hat-trick in the Lok Sabha elections. This, she said, would require hard work from all the party workers. The party has already started preparations with this objective. Today’s meeting was also part of the preparations.

On this occasion, District BJP President Nirmal Mahra, General Secretary Rajendra Bisht, District General Secretary Mukesh Kalkhudia, Vikas Sharma, State Secretary. Hema Joshi, Bhuvan Joshi, District General Secretary Puran Mahra, District Vice President Raju Bisht were among those present.