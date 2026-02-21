Discussion held on Health Facilities for Char Dham Yatra

Cabinet Minister Dr Rawat meets Union Health Minister

Garhwal Post Bureau

New Delhi/Dehradun, 19 Feb: While returning from his Gujarat visit, Uttarakhand Cabinet Minister Dhan Singh Rawat met Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare JP Nadda in New Delhi today.

During the meeting, Dr Rawat held detailed discussions regarding health facilities for pilgrims during the upcoming Char Dham Yatra. He also extended an invitation to the Union Health Minister to visit Uttarakhand during the Yatra, which was accepted.

Dr Rawat stated that he discussed various aspects of strengthening healthcare services in the state, particularly in view of the Char Dham Yatra. He briefed the Union Minister about the preparations being undertaken by the state government to ensure better medical facilities for pilgrims.

He added that modern medical units have been established at Kedarnath and Badrinath, which will be inaugurated during the current Yatra season. Specialist doctors will be deployed along the pilgrimage routes, and a dedicated pool of medical professionals is being prepared. This pool will include doctors from state medical units, state medical colleges, AIIMS Rishikesh, and various medical institutions across the country.

In case of emergencies, services of AIIMS Rishikesh, Government Medical College Srinagar, and Government Medical College Dehradun will be utilised. A three-tier medical support system will be in place during the Yatra, including 108 emergency services, Advanced Life Support (ALS) ambulances, and cardiac ambulance services.

Additionally, Dr Rawat requested the Union Health Minister to provide additional budgetary support for the implementation of new programmes proposed by the state under the National Health Mission (NHM) through the submitted Programme Implementation Plan (PIP). The Union Health Minister gave a positive assurance in this regard.

Dr Rawat also formally invited the Union Health Minister to visit Uttarakhand during the forthcoming Char Dham Yatra, which he accepted.