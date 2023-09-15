Discussion underway on safety of dams & water management: Maharaj

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN/JAIPUR, 14 Sep: State Irrigation Minister Satpal Maharaj participated in the two-day International Conference on Dam Safety held by the Union Ministry of Jal Shakti, Government held in Jaipur.

The two-day international conference on dam safety was inaugurated on Thursday, which is being organised by the Department of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation of the Union Jal Shakti Ministry from 14 to 15 September. While Irrigation Ministers from different states are participating in the conference, Minister Satpal Maharaj is representing Uttarakhand.

In this conference, along with the safety of dams, water management and other important points are also being discussed. Engineers, policymakers, industry representatives, teachers and research institutes, dam safety experts and dam owners from all over the world are participating.

Giving the above information, Irrigation Minister Maharaj said that the objective of this conference is to provide an excellent platform for sharing each other’s experiences, and technological progress, developing innovative approaches to ensure dam safety and possible cooperation. Apart from this, many national and international organisations are also showcasing their technology, production, equipment and services related to dams and related works through exhibitions.

The Minister said that the Uttarakhand Government has constituted the State Dam Safety Committee (SCDC) and State Dam Safety Organisation (SDSO) on dam safety to effectively implement the Dam Safety Act 2021 in the state. It is continuously issuing guidelines from time to time for the safety of dams and also following them.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, Uttar Pradesh Irrigation Minister Swatantra Dev Singh and Sikkim Water Resources Minister Bhim Hang Limboo are also participating.