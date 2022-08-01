District Taekwondo Championship inaugurated

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 30 Jul: Dr. S. Farooq, Chairman, UKSTA inaugurated the 9th District/InterSchool Taekwondo Championship today, at M.P. Hall near Parade Ground. The Championship has been organized by Dehradun District Taekwondo Association affiliated to Uttarakhand Sports Taekwondo Association for the categories of Sub junior, cadet, Junior and Seniort male, female colour belt and Senior Male Black belts. DS Mann, Chairman DIS, Anup Kaul, IP Saxena, RK Bakshi, Capt. MR Gohlen, Master Javed Khan, General Secretary of Uttarakhand Sports Taekwondo Association also graced the occasion as Guests of Honour. In this event more than 300 players from different schools / colleges, clubs and various training centres including UKSTA Taekwondo Club, Bhaniyawala Taekwondo Club, Banjarawal club, Balawala Club, Tagore Vila Club, Doon International School, Fylfot School, Mount Litera School, The Carnation School, Convent of Jesus and Mary School, Knockout Taekwondo Academy, Carman Residential & Day School took part. Winners of the each category will participate in the forthcoming Uttarakhand State Taekwondo Championship.