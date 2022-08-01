Breast Cancer Awareness drive held at Police Lines

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 30 Jul: Dehradun Obstetrics & Gynaecology Society organised a public forum on awareness on Breast Cancer with Uttarakhand Women Police at Police Lines. Breast Cancer is one of the main causes of mortality in women, as it is detected in the advanced stage in most of the cases. Awareness about breast Self Exam, screening, early detection & timely intervention is the most important way to reduce the incidence of this dreaded disease. The purpose of this activity was to Interact with female police officers and clear all their doubts on Breast Cancer. Vineeta Kunwar, President of Uttarakhand Police Wives Welfare Association, wife of SSP Daleep Singh Kunwar graced the Forum as Chief Guest. Dr Sneha Bhuyar, FOGSI, Chairperson Breast Cancer Committee was the Guest Speaker who shared her rich experience and valuable insights on the disease. Dr Arti Luthra, President of FOGSI Dehradun society, senior members, dignitaries and women Police officials interacted with all the experts. Dr Arti Luthra, President GODS informed that Breast Cancer is the most common cause of mortality and morbidity amongst women. Raising awareness that early detection saves life and saves breasts too is very important. Dr Radicka Raturi, secretary GODS, welcomed the Chief Guest and all the Guests. The meeting was graced by many Senior Gynaec Doctors from Dehradun including Dr Savita Luthra, Dr Jyoti Sharma, Dr Shalini Suri, Dr Shashi Semwal, Dr Sarveshwari Nautiyal, Dr Ritu Gupta & Dr Sonia Ahuja.