CM participates in Power@2047 Scheme launched by PM

DEHRADUN, 30 Jul: The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, today launched the Renovated Distribution Area Scheme at the concluding ceremony of ‘Ujjwal Bharat Bright Bhavishya – Power @ 2047’ programme under the Amrit Mahotsav of Azadi through video conferencing. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami also participated in the programme on the virtual mode. The foundation stone and inauguration of various green energy projects of NTPC and the National Rooftop Solar Portal were also launched by the Prime Minister. Union Ministers, Chief Ministers of various states were also involved in the programme.

Speaking on this occasion, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the country’s prestige increased all over the world in the last eight years. He said that many new initiatives had been launched in various fields in the country. A new work culture has been adopted in the country. During the Corona period, the economy of the whole world was disturbed, even at such a time, under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, India completely was able to keep Corona under control.

Dhami said that many schemes are being run by the Ministry of Power under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Many projects had also been approved for Uttarakhand. At the time of formation of the state, energy and tourism were included in the basic concept of state formation, on which the state government was moving ahead. He said that everyone’s participation was necessary to make the state a leading state in the country by 2025. Recently there was a power crisis in the state, the government had managed electricity supply in the state by purchasing expensive electricity.