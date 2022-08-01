Mahendra Bhatt is experienced hand in party organisation

By ARUN PRATAP SINGH

DERHADUN, 30 Jul: Mahendra Bhatt’s name was doing the rounds as probable new State Party president and that was because apart from his experience in the party organisation, he is a Garhwali Brahmin and it was being speculated for long that a Garhwali Brahmin face would take over as next BJP State President, as the Chief Minister was a Kumaoni Rajput, for the sake of regional and caste balance. Mahendra Bhatt has also been active in many movements including the statehood movement and in the Ram Janmabhoomi movement. During this he spent 15 days in jail at Kanskhet in Pauri. He was later also jailed for 5 days in Pauri during the Uttarakhand State Movement. From 1991 to 1996 in undivided UP, Bhatt had handled the responsibility of State Co-Minister, District Coordinator, District Organisation Secretary, Organisation Secretary in Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad from 1991 to 1996. He was the state co-minister of BJP Yuva Morcha in 1997. From 1998 to 2000, he was State General Secretary in Uttaranchal Yuva Morcha. After the state formation in 2000 to 2002, he was the first state president of Yuva Morcha. From 2002 to 2005, Bhatt was a member of Yuva Morcha National Working Committee. Along with this, he was also state in-charge of Himachal and Maharashtra Yuva Morcha. From 2002 to 2007 at the age of 32, he was elected a member of the Nandprayag Legislative Assembly constituency in the first election of Uttarakhand and was also the Chief Whip of BJP in the Legislative Assembly.

From 2002 to 2005, Bhatt was a member of the Yuva Morcha National Working Committee. Along with this, took over the responsibility of state in-charge of Himachal and Maharashtra Yuva Morcha. From 2002 to 2007 at the age of 32, he was elected as a member of the Nandprayag Legislative Assembly constituency in the first election of Uttarakhand and took over the responsibility of Chief Whip in the Legislature.

At the same time, from 2007 to 2010, he handled various responsibilities in the state BJP. He was the State Secretary, Garhwal Convenor and Member of the State Working Committee. Held the responsibility of Minister of State from 2010 to 2012. He was vice-chairman in the Minor Irrigation Monitoring Committee. From 2012 to 2014, he again became the Garhwal in-charge of Uttarakhand BJP. From 2014 to 2017, he again became a state secretary in the BJP. In 2016 he was in charge of the Parivartan Yatra against the Congress government. In the 2017 assembly elections, he was elected as a member of the Badrinath assembly. However, this time he had lost the elections.