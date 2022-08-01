First CM to act on fast track

CM Dhami orders to connect Dalit village with road connectivity

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 30 Jul: In Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav year, when India is celebrating its first Tribal woman scholar as President, CM Pushkar Singh Dhami has acted on fast track to connect Dalit village Bhitarli with all weather road connectivity. Acting on former MP and Chairman Uttarakhand War Memorial Tarun Vijay’s request he had sent his letter to DM Sonika for prompt action. Praising CM Dhami, Tarun Vijay said that he is the first CM to act fast to mitigate Dalit woes. Often rich and influential people get their areas connected with all weather concrete roads, but regions with Dalit and tribal people are ignored. BJP under PM Narendra Modi’s vision serves the downtrodden first he said.