DM directs measures to protect stray cattle from cold

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 5 Jan: A meeting of the District Animal Cruelty Prevention Committee was held at the Rishiparna Auditorium in the District Collectorate under the chairmanship of District Magistrate Sonika here today.

At the meeting, the DM directed that regular information should be made available while shifting stray cows to the cow shed. She also directed that such animals should be sent to the nearest cow shed to protect them from the cold wave. At the request of the operators of cow shelters to set up a temporary cow shelter, the District Magistrate asked the Chief Veterinary Officer to submit a proposal in this regard. At the request to make arrangements for electricity and water in the cow shed located at Timli, the Chief Veterinary Officer (CVO) was directed to conduct a joint inspection with the related departments and submit a report. The CVO said that the work on Gau Sadans is in progress in Chharba and Premnagar, which will be completed by next month. Sites have been selected for Gau Sadans at the Block level.

The Municipal Corporation officials stated at the meeting that the file for micro-chipping the stray animals has been initiated by the Nagar Nigam. In the meeting, registration of dog breeders/pet shops was also discussed.

Chief Development Officer Jharna Kamthan, SP, Crime, Mithlesh Singh, CVO Dr Vidyadhar Kapri, Sub Divisional Forest Officer Anil Singh Rawat, Food Safety Officer PC Joshi, Swami Achitanand from Shiv Anand Ashram, SPCA members Mayank Rawat, Amit Kumar, Kunal Grover, Anupama Vandgauri from Hariom Ashram were among those present.