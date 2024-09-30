DM Savin Bansal releases first instalment for road repair works

By Our Staff Reporter
Dehradun, 27 Sep: District Magistrate Savin Basnal has released an amount of Rs 75 lakhs for the Jal Sansthan for maintenance and repair. It may be recalled that he had committed to this during his meeting with the implementing agencies. Such an arrangement has been made for the first time in any district of the state for the immediate repair of the roads damaged by Jal Sansthan for repair of water supply pipelines. For this, Bansal has made a provision in the budget of the Jal Sansthan for the repair of roads damaged due to Jal Sansthan works as a separate head of account.
Bansal has claimed that after such a provision, the executive agencies will not face paucity of funds nor will they have to wait long for the budget for the repair of roads dug for various constructions. He added that the general public will also have ease in commuting due to road improvement.
It may be recalled that yesterday, Bansal had chaired a meeting with the executive agencies asking them the reasons for the delay in repair of the roads damaged due to Jal Sansthan’s repair of pipelines and due to works of Peyjal Nigam and for sewerage pipelines. In response, the agencies like PWD claimed that the delay was on the account of non-availability of any specific budget for this work. In response, the DM had assured a budget for them and ensured that an amount of Rs 75 lakhs is released to the agencies by creating a separate head of account for the Jal Sansthan for the maintenance and repair of sewer, drinking water lines, etc.