DM Savin Bansal releases first instalment for road repair works

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 27 Sep: District Magistrate Savin Basnal has released an amount of Rs 75 lakhs for the Jal Sansthan for maintenance and repair . It may be recalled that he had committed to this during his meeting with the implementing agencies. Such an arrangement has been made for the first time in any district of the state for the immediate repair of the roads damaged by Jal Sansthan for repair of water supply pipelines. For this, Bansal has made a provision in the budget of the Jal Sansthan for the repair of roads damaged due to Jal Sansthan works as a separate head of account.