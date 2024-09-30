To promote tourism, it is essential to ensure cleanliness: Dhami

CM launches Car Garbage Eco-friendly Bag distribution campaign

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 27 Sep: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami launched the Car Garbage Eco Friendly Bag Distribution Campaign under Swachhata Hi Seva on the occasion of World Tourism Day, here, today. Speaking on the occasion, he noted that this is a good campaign under the Swachhata Abhiyan. He also appealed that the efforts to raise public awareness on cleanliness need to be constantly continued.

Praising the campaign, the CM said that this will create awareness among the people towards cleanliness. He said that it is often seen that after sitting in the car, people throw food wrappers, plastic waste, etc., on the road. By keeping garbage bags in the car, people will be able to inculcate the good habit of throwing the wrappers and other plastic and non-plastic waste in the dustbin only.

Dhami claimed that, under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, work is being done rapidly in every field in the state. Every possible effort is being made by the state government to make this the decade of Uttarakhand. Work is also being done in the field of cleanliness to make Uttarakhand an ideal state. He asserted that, currently, Uttarakhand has come in the category of leading states in many sectors. The state has bagged the first position in the ranking of Sustainable Development Goals released by NITI Aayog. The unemployment rate in the state has decreased by 4.4 percent.

The CM observed that to promote tourism, it is essential to pay special attention to cleanliness. Tourism is a strong base for promoting the economy of Uttarakhand. Uttarakhand has a distinct identity in the country and the world as a tourism state.

On this occasion, MLAs Umesh Sharma Kau, Kishore Upadhyay, Sarita Arya, Chief Secretary Radha Raturi, Principal Secretary RK Sudhanshu, Member Secretary of Pollution Control Board Dr Parag Madhukar Dhakate, industrialist and social activist Rakesh Oberoi and other people associated with this campaign were also present.