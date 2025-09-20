DM Savin Bansal treks 8 km to each disaster affected Phulet, ensures relief measures

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 19 Sep: District Magistrate Savin Bansal undertook a trek of nearly two and a half hours on foot covering around 8 kilometres to reach the disaster-affected village of Phulet, where he patiently listened to the grievances of the local residents. During the visit, he directed that the officials concerned with assessment of land erosion, crop loss, damage to houses and loss of livestock, including the Tehsildar, Block Agriculture Officer, ADO Horticulture and Junior Engineer of the Public Works Department, remain stationed at the site until compensation is disbursed to the last affected person.

The DM also instructed Public Works Department (PWD) officials to submit the technical report regarding structural damage to buildings without delay. He also directed officers of the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana to provide complete details of labourers who lost their lives or went missing during the disaster.

In Phulet, where debris from the calamity had blocked pedestrian tracks and rural drains, the DM granted on-the-spot approval of funds to PMGSY for clearing the debris and ordered commencement of work the same day.

Addressing issues related to education, he also instructed the Chief Education Officer and Block Education Officer to conduct field inspections and submit reports on problems faced by local schools.