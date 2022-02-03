Doon Citizens’ Council launches ‘free lunch’ programme

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 2 Feb: Doon Citizens’ Council has started a free fresh lunch daily programme for poor people as a social welfare project from 1 February at 1-Inder Road, here. The lunch is being served between 12 and 1 p.m., daily.

Dr S Farooq, Secretary General of the Council, said on the occasion that unfortunately, even today, 40% of the population is getting one meal a day or sleep famished in spite of 75 years of Independence. It is the duty of every citizen to contribute whatever possible for such purposes. The Council has, therefore, started this programme in Dehradun.

Council President Brig KG Behl (Retd) said that this project was proposed to be started on 26 January but due to several programmes on Republic Day, it had been launched now. He thanked all the members of the Council for backing the programme. Treasurer RK Bakshi proposed the vote of thanks.