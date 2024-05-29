Doon Girls’ School celebrates End of Term programme

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 28 May: The Doon Girls’ School celebrated its ‘End of Term’ programme with the unveiling of Vision 2025, here, on Monday.

The Doon Girls’ School marked its 22nd End of Term programme, themed “Dasva Ras”, showcasing academic and emotional intelligence. Monisha Datta welcomed the Chief Guest, Dr Jagpreet Singh, Headmaster of The Doon School.

She reflected on the school’s journey into its 25th year, emphasising growth, and commitment to holistic development. Dr Singh awarded students for achievements in academics, sports, and the arts.

The Tek Chand All Round Proficiency Trophy, in memory of Chairman CP Dang’s father, was awarded to Chahna Gandhi and Ansh Sikaria for exemplary performance in academics and display of strong character.

Proficiency awards were also presented across various disciplines – Saisha Jain for Art and Vocal Music; Shveni Jain for Craft; Gaurangi Rastogi for Vocal Music; Vedant Khetan and Miraya Aggarwal for proficiency in Instrumental Music; Yashasvi Yadav for Proficiency in Kathak Dance and Lavanya Patel for Contemporary Dance. Also, to Kavita Bisht for Bamboo work; Kavyanjali Chauhan for Callisthenics; Tamreen Brar for Proficiency in Product Designing; Aadya Gupta for Needle work; Mridini Chauhan for Proficiency in Yoga; Daivik Gupta for Table Tennis; Kavya Chugh for Proficiency in Basket Ball; Abhik Lohia and Saima Arora for badminton; Ankita Das for Proficiency in Skating and Vibhor Arya – Master in General Knowledge. Others included Arhaan Swaroop for Overall Improvement in ADL (Activity for Daily Living); Aadya Mamgain – Master in Overall Academics; Eishani Rawat for Improvement in Communication; Vihaan Joshi for Improvement with Peers in Class; Nabira Khan for participating in all IW activities; Hridey Nagpal for being a Star Vocalist and Vivan Bahuguna for being Star in Instrumental Music.

The event started with the unveiling of DGS Vision 2025 by CP Dang, reaffirming the school’s commitment to excellence and innovation.

“The unveiling of DGS Vision 2025 marks a significant step towards our commitment to providing a world-class learning environment,” remarked Dang.

The evening concluded with the play, “Dasva Ras”, highlighting emotional balance and the universal nature of emotions. Parents praised the inclusive environment and eagerly anticipated upcoming infrastructure developments.

Eminent personalities, including RP Devgan, Priyo Lal, Dr Anuj Singh, and principals of other prominent schools graced the occasion, reinforcing the school’s legacy of excellence.