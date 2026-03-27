Doon-Haridwar-Rishikesh corridor to get smart, jam-free transport network

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 26 Mar: The Uttarakhand government has claimed to be taking continuous concrete steps towards building modern and robust infrastructure in the state. In this sequence, a high-level deliberation was held today on the Comprehensive Mobility Plan (CMP)-2024 to develop the state’s most important religious, tourism and administrative corridor of Dehradun, Haridwar and Rishikesh in line with future needs.

The important meeting, chaired by Housing Secretary Dr R Rajesh Kumar, was held at the state secretariat today, where detailed discussions took place on a strategy to make the entire corridor’s transport system modern, well-organised and environment-friendly.

The meeting began with a presentation by M/s UMTC on the updated proposals of CMP-2024, in which the current traffic challenges and their solutions in the Dehradun (Dehradun city, Vikasnagar, Rishikesh) and Haridwar (Haridwar city, Roorkee, Bhagwanpur) areas were presented in detail. The officials from various departments held in-depth discussions on the technical, social and economic aspects of the plan. Housing Secretary Dr R Rajesh Kumar directed that all the proposals of CMP be mandatorily included in the relevant master plans, so that urban transport becomes more effective and organised in the coming times. He also said that the concept of integrated transport system should be kept at the centre in all future plans.

​It may be reminded here that the Dehradun-Haridwar-Rishikesh corridor has now become the busiest area in the state. Due to the expansion of industrial areas like SIDCUL, rapid urbanisation and increase in tourism activities, the traffic pressure here is continuously rising. Problems like jams during peak hours, disorganised parking, limited road capacity and lack of public transport have become major challenges for common people. CMP-2024 presents a long-term and effective solution to these challenges, from which relief is expected for the general public. Under this plan, special emphasis has been laid on making transport people-centric, safe and sustainable. Several concrete steps have been proposed to strengthen public transport, reduce dependence on private vehicles and develop better facilities for pedestrians and cyclists. This will not only improve the traffic system but also promote environmental conservation and reduce pollution levels.

The proposed map outlines the key connectivity along the corridor, highlighting potential routes for enhanced mobility between these vital cities.

​Several ambitious projects have been proposed under CMP-2024, which have the potential to change the picture of the entire corridor. A plan has been made to develop an approximately 73-kilometre long E-BRTS (Electric Bus Rapid Transit System) between Dehradun, Haridwar and Rishikesh, which will make travel between the three cities faster, safer and more convenient. In addition, there is a proposal to implement Personal Rapid Transit (PRT) system in Haridwar, which will give a new direction especially to religious tourism. Development of ropeway projects for religious and tourist sites is also an important part of this plan, which will reduce traffic pressure and provide better experience to passengers. Along with this, emphasis has been laid on smart traffic management system (ITS), modern signalling, parking management and construction of bypass roads. Through Transit Oriented Development (TOD), integrated development of cities will be ensured, which will establish better coordination between transport and urban lifestyle.

As per the experts, with the implementation of CMP-2024, a widespread improvement in traffic management can be expected during large religious events like Kanwar Yatra and Kumbh. Every year, the arrival of lakhs of devotees puts heavy pressure on this corridor, but after the implementation of the new plan, traffic will become more smooth, organised and safe. This will provide better facilities to devotees and make it easier for the administration to manage arrangements.

The meeting was attended by Uttarakhand Metro Rail Corporation Managing Director Brijesh Kumar Mishra, Director (Finance) Sanjeev Mehta, Chief General Manager (Civil) Sanjay G Pathak and several other senior officials. All described CMP-2024 as important for the state’s future and emphasised on its effective implementation.

Dr Kumar said that the state government is continuously working to develop Uttarakhand’s major urban areas in line with future requirements. CMP-2024 is an important initiative in this direction, in which special attention has been given to integrated and modern transport system. The objective is to make travel between Dehradun, Haridwar and Rishikesh more safe, smooth and time-bound.