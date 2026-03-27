Silver Screen Magic

By Vimal Kapoor

“The best cinema is the one that makes you forget you are watching cinema”—Unknown.

Since its theatrical release, Dhurandhar-2 has taken the nation by storm. It is quite literally the only film on everyone’s lips, dominating conversations in theaters, parties, social media timelines, and family gatherings alike. The staggering box office numbers serve as undeniable proof of its massive popularity and widespread appeal, even as the movie continues to spark heated debates. While some viewers and critics have slammed it for its gory violence and accused it of being little more than propaganda, the sheer momentum of audience love has propelled it forward, turning it into a ‘zabardast’ phenomenon that refuses to fade from discussion.

At the heart of this epic nearly four-hour saga stands Ranveer Singh’s tour-de-force performance, which many are already calling one of the finest of his career, this coming after ‘Bajirao Mastani’ and impeccable portrayal of ‘Kapil Dev’ in his biopic ‘83’ has proved that he is one of the most versatile actors in Bollywood. In the first part, his character often felt overshadowed by Akshaye Khanna’s commanding presence and was somewhat constrained by the script’s demand for a largely underplayed portrayal. Here, however, Ranveer is unleashed. He flexes every muscle in his acting arsenal, seamlessly shifting between raw vulnerability (the final scene where he watches his mother cleaning the angan of their rural house), cold strategic calculation, and explosive, hot-headed ferocity. Like a home-grown Rambo with Indian roots and an unbreakable patriotic fire, he single-handedly carries the mammoth runtime on his shoulders (sorry Shobha De but I feel he chewed anyone in sight). His intensity keeps you glued to the screen even during the slower stretches, delivering layers of emotion, physicality, and charisma that lift up the entire film.

Director Aditya Dhar deserves immense credit for steering clear of the tired clichés that plague much of mainstream Indian cinema. There are no unnecessary romantic subplots featuring heroines cavorting in flowing chiffon sarees, no forced bikini sequences, and zero item songs designed merely to titillate. Instead, Dhar delivers a gritty, no-nonsense narrative rooted in the kind of hard-hitting facts and headlines we have been reading in newspapers for years.

What further enhances the experience is the clever and nostalgic integration of our school chartbusters. Tracks like Boney M’s “Rasputin” and more contemporary Bappi Lahiri’s “Tamma Tamma”- blending surprisingly well with the on-screen action, adding a fun, rhythmic energy that complements the chaos without ever feeling out of place. The background music too is pulsating. The second half, in particular, is nothing short of brilliant—pacing tightens, stakes escalate, and the narrative hurtles toward a climax that leaves you breathless. The film concludes on an incredibly high note, one that feels genuinely worthy of a spontaneous standing ovation in packed theaters.

A standout emotional moment comes in the climax when Jaskirat visits his modest home in Punjab—a scene so powerfully executed that it brings a lump to the throat and moistens many eyes. Special mention must go to the director for resurrecting the brilliant comedian Rakesh Bedi and giving him a role where he not only returns but stands tall with a performance that is both spontaneous and memorable, I still remember the chubby and vastly talented actor of “Chashme Buddoor” and ‘Raja Bhaiya”. This comeback vehicle should work wonders for his career.

In an era where Bollywood often struggles to deliver satisfying, large-scale entertainers, Dhurandhar-2 emerges as a refreshing, high-octane spectacle. It may not be flawless, and the debates around its content will continue, but few can deny its impact. For sheer watchability, pulsating energy, and the sheer joy of witnessing an actor at the peak of his powers, it easily ranks as one of the most engaging Indian films to come along since the legendary Sholay. If you haven’t seen it yet, head for the nearest multiplex—this is one ride you won’t want to miss.

(Vimal Kapoor, a Dehradun resident, is passionate about literature, creative writing, cricket and exploration through travel)