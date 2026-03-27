War in West Asia & India’s Energy Security

By Devendra Kumar Budakoti

The ongoing conflict involving the US, Israel, and Iran in West Asia has global ramifications. In India, its impact is already visible in the form of panic buying and instances of black marketing of cooking gas, despite government assurances that there is no immediate cause for concern due to sufficient reserves to manage the crisis.

However, the larger issue that emerges is India’s energy security. This conflict has made citizens more conscious of the country’s energy demands, supply vulnerabilities, and dependence on external sources.

For years, India has been making sustained efforts to strengthen its energy security by diversifying supply sources and investing in alternative energy. These include solar, wind, tidal, nuclear, and hydroelectric power, particularly in the Himalayan region. Such initiatives reflect a long-term strategy to reduce dependence on fossil fuels.

We are increasingly aware of our reliance on fossil fuels to sustain our economy and the urgent need to transition to alternative energy sources. The crisis has also highlighted key geopolitical realities, such as the strategic importance of the Strait of Hormuz, which carries nearly one-fifth of the world’s oil consumption along with significant volumes of natural gas. Further disruption in this vital route can trigger a global energy crisis, especially affecting developing countries.

Energy security in India is often understood in terms of its lack of self-sufficiency in petroleum, oil, and lubricants (POL). India imports approximately 82% of its crude oil requirements, making it one of the largest importers globally. This consumption is largely driven by the transport sector—petrol for two-wheelers and passenger vehicles, diesel for trucks and buses, aviation fuel, and usage in agriculture.

To address this dependence, India has initiated the adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) across segments, including two-wheelers, cars, buses, and industrial equipment. This transition is aimed at reducing POL consumption and import dependency.

India’s energy landscape is undergoing a strategic transformation. Non-fossil fuel capacity has reached over 217 GW by 2025, and currently, around 49% of total installed capacity comes from non-fossil sources, including renewable and nuclear power. Government initiatives such as the National Bio-Energy Mission, National Green Hydrogen Mission, and rooftop solar programs are central to this transition. Additionally, India is expanding its nuclear energy projects to further enhance energy security.

The Russia-Ukraine war demonstrated that modern conflicts are rarely one-sided. Ukraine received extensive support from the United States and NATO countries, reflecting the concept of “balance of power” in international relations. However, as Henry Kissinger famously stated, “America has no permanent friends or enemies, only interests.” European nations, while supporting Ukraine, were also mindful of their dependence on Russian oil and gas, underscoring the complex interplay between geopolitics and energy security.

Even before the current Middle East tensions, India had secured Russian crude oil supplies, often through favorable arrangements such as rupee-based trade, aligning with its economic and energy interests. Despite criticism from some countries regarding its stance during the Russia-Ukraine conflict, India prioritised its national interests.

India maintains cordial relations with major global players, including the United States and Israel, while also sustaining historically friendly ties with Iran. In a rapidly shifting geopolitical landscape, India’s balanced and pragmatic foreign policy plays a crucial role in safeguarding its energy security.

(The author is a sociologist and an alumnus of Jawaharlal Nehru University. His research work has been cited in the writings of Nobel Laureate Prof Amartya Sen.)