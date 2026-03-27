The number of ‘extreme’ events taking place in Dehradun is a serious matter of concern for society as a whole. Instances where a minor difference of opinion between students culminates in the killing of one of them have become too frequent. This tendency towards violent behaviour reflects on present day youth culture and the lack of social restraint. How is the psychology of young people in their impressionable years being shaped in the present day? It is true that ‘sanskars’ are not being passed on as they should be because of the coming into being of small families and reduced parental presence in the lives of youngsters. Forget about grandparents and other members of extended families exercising any positive influence.

Another consequence of this psychological fragility is also an increased number of suicide cases. This is a widespread phenomenon, which is impacting even small cities like Dehradun. Why is there so little appreciation of the value of one’s life? What is taking away from the desire to live and face up to challenges? Why are there no counters to the severe depression young people may face due to seemingly insurmountable adverse circumstances? Is the social environment so unfeeling and blind as to not notice the decline in the psychological state of a friend, colleague or fellow student?

One of the reasons why colleges and universities have come up in such large numbers in Dehradun, in particular, and Uttarakhand, in general, is the widespread reputation of there being in existence a cultured and sophisticated social environment. This is why parents from as far away as the North-East send their offspring to study here. While, by and large, this belief is still justified, there is obviously an ongoing deterioration underway. Perhaps, the numbers of students from other states has grown so large that the local culture is getting overwhelmed. This is a point that all concerned should take note of.

Obviously, the educational institutions as well as the district administrations need to upgrade their response mechanisms. Faculty and staff in colleges should work on promoting an institutional culture that is supportive, integrative, and alert to what’s happening among the student community. Similarly, the police response to brawls taking place in public places should be swifter and proactive so that a mild difference of opinion does not escalate to a fatal level. If and when such incidents take place, exemplary action should be taken against perpetrators so that these are not repeated. A point has been reached where the problem cannot be allowed to get worse.