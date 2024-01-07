Doon Police foils plan of jewellery robbers, arrests gang member from Mehsana

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 7 Jan: The Doon Police has been chasing the gang of jewellery robbers involved in the daylight robbery at the Reliance Jewellery Showroom located on Rajpur Road here. So far, the police had been able to nab some of the gang members, but several members have managed to evade arrest. The police have managed to arrest Vikas Kumar, currently residing in Mehsana in Gujarat, but originally a resident of district Muzaffarpur in Bihar. This special operation was personally led by SSP, Dehradun, Ajai Singh.

According to the police, a team had been camping in Gujarat for the past 10 days in pursuit of Vikas Kumar. It is further being claimed by the Doon Police that the arrest of Vikas Kumar has foiled the gang’s plans for more robberies in Gujarat and Uttarakhand. To arrest Kumar, the Doon Police has also taken the help of Gujarat Police.

Various teams of the Doon Police have been continuously raiding different states of the country and collecting information to arrest the absconding accused in the Reliance Jewellery robbery. Meanwhile, the police managed to get input that members of the Shashank gang were planning to carry out some major robbery in Mehsana, Gujarat. The Doon Police team was camping in Gujarat for the last 10 days and collecting more information regarding the accused. Finally, today, in a joint action by Gujarat Police in collaboration with Dehradun Police, Vikas Kumar, a member of Shashank gang was arrested with illegal weapons.

During interrogation, the accused said that a plan was made by Shashank to carry out the robbery in a showroom in Mehsana, for which the accused was staying there for the last few days and recceing the showroom.

The arrested person, Vikas Kumar, is son of Manoj Bhagat, current resident of U-24 Residency, Surat Ganganagar Committee in Mehsana, and a native of Madhurapar Village in Ward No 10, Tehsil Sahibganj, Muzaffarpur, Bihar.