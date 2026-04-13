Doon University announces Academic Calendar for 2026-27

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 12 Apr: A meeting of the Doon University Admissions Committee was held under the chairmanship of Vice-Chancellor Prof Surekha Dangwal. During the meeting, it was decided that the admission notification for the academic session 2026-27 would be issued by the Registrar on 15 April, and this information would be made available on the university’s website.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Surekha Dangwal stated that, for this year’s admissions, application forms for various undergraduate and postgraduate courses offered on campus could be submitted online from 27 April to 31 May. Furthermore, the entrance examination is scheduled to be conducted on 18 June in a Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode. The Vice-Chancellor noted that the National Education Policy-2020 (NEP-2020) has been fully implemented at the university. Under the provisions of this policy—the Admissions Committee approved a proposal on commencing admission for a one-year postgraduate course, starting from this session, for students currently studying in their fourth year of undergraduate studies who wish to pursue postgraduate studies after successfully passing their examinations. During the meeting, the admission prospectus prepared by the Admissions Committee was approved. The academic calendar for the 2026-27 session was also approved; this included the schedule for admissions, registration, fee submission, the Induction and Orientation programme for newly admitted students, interactions with their parents, and the allocation of time for classes and academic studies in each semester, as well as the organisation of sports and cultural competitions, Student Council elections, mid-semester and end-semester examinations, centralised evaluation of answer scripts, and the declaration of results.

The meeting of the Admissions Committee was convened by the Dean of Student Welfare, Prof HC Purohit. The meeting was attended by the Registrar, Durgesh Dimri, along with Heads of Departments from various disciplines, including Dean of Social Sciences Prof RP Mamgain, Dean of Media and Communication Prof Rajesh Kumar, Prof Gajendra Singh, Prof Reena Singh, Prof Chetna Pokhriyal, Prof Ashish Kumar, Prof Harsh Dobhal, Prof Narendra Rawal, Dr Arun Kumar, Dr Achlesh Davare, Dr Himani Sharma, Dr Swati Bisht, Dr Charu Dwivedi, Dr Rajesh Bhatt, Dr Dhriti Dhondiyal, and Dr Mahip Singh.