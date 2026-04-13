Judges focus on legal improvements at North Zone-11 Regional Conference

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 12 Apr: The North Zone–II Regional Conference organised by the National Judicial Academy, Bhopal, commenced today at Hyatt Centric on Rajpur Road, Dehradun.

Judges from the Supreme Court of India, various High Courts, and District Courts are participating in the conference. The event began with the national anthem.

Justice Rajesh Bindal, in his address, referred to the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti and stated that judges should work with a spirit of service like Lord Hanuman. He also highlighted that all North Zone states participating in the conference disposed of more than 100% of cases in 2024. He also shared his views on media trials.

Justice Anita Sumanth encouraged greater use of video conferencing in courts. Justice Augustine George Masih emphasised that, to make mediation more effective, there is a need to strengthen infrastructure, increase the number of judges, and promote online dispute resolution systems similar to those in other countries.

Justice Manmohan and Justice AP Sahi shared their views on maintaining a balance between the judiciary and the media.

The Director of the National Judicial Academy, Justice Aniruddha Bose, stated that access to justice has become easier in India, with litigants now able to approach courts more conveniently. However, he emphasised the need to focus on the quality of justice as well.

Chief Justice of the Uttarakhand High Court, Justice Guhanathan Narendar, shared information about the holy shrines, sacred rivers, and tourist destinations of Devbhoomi Uttarakhand. He also highlighted that digitisation and the move toward paperless courts are among the biggest challenges of the present time.