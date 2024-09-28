Doon Varsity holds boot camp on Entrepreneurship Development

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 26 Sep: Doon University is holding a two-day boot camp focused on entrepreneurship development on 26 and 27 September.

On the first day of the event, a startup boot camp was held for “young and ambitious entrepreneurs”, organised by the Centre of Innovation, Incubation, Entrepreneurship, and Industrial Relations (CIIEIR), in collaboration with the Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship Development (EDII), Ahmedabad. The official inauguration of the event was done by the Dean of Student Welfare of the University, Professor HC Purohit, who emphasised the importance of fostering innovation and entrepreneurship among students and aspiring entrepreneurs, while also enhancing both managerial and technical skills through their initiatives. This platform not only supports students but also external startups, promoting a culture of creativity and innovation. The main focus of university boot camps is to guide participants in transforming unique and innovative ideas into reality. Through practical training and mentorship, the boot camp equips aspiring entrepreneurs with the necessary skills to effectively implement their visionary projects.

Dean, School of Social Sciences, Professor RP Mamgain stressed that around 90% of the university’s students are likely to take traditional jobs after graduation. However, he urged the audience to focus on the remaining 10%, who venture into the less-travelled path of entrepreneurship. He encouraged students to consider adopting startups or entrepreneurship as a career path, where they can disrupt traditional markets and innovate. By focusing on entrepreneurship, individuals not only create livelihoods for themselves and their families but also contribute to society by generating employment and driving economic growth. Additionally, CIIEIR Coordinator and organiser of the programme, Dr Sudhanshu Joshi highlighted the importance of promoting innovation and entrepreneurship among students and aspiring entrepreneurs.

Abhishek Nandan, Project Officer at EDII, Ahmedabad, outlined several key initiatives aimed at promoting entrepreneurship.