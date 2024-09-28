Reshaping Tourism

World Tourism Day was celebrated on Friday on the theme, ‘Tourism and Peace’. The theme is a reiteration of how travel plays a great role in bringing people together through an understanding of each other’s culture, society, economy, lifestyle, unique practices, and the difficulties. Such knowledge naturally gives an impetus to an empathetic correlation with one’s circumstances. And, of course, the planet’s varied beauty attracts people to see it for themselves, no matter how extreme the conditions.

While travel goes back to the beginning of human existence for various reasons, Tourism has evolved as a practice involving leisure and entertainment, as well as an educative experience. With the advancement in the means of travel and availability of modern conveniences almost everywhere, as also its increased affordability, a far large number of people take advantage of the opportunities. Tourism has taken the shape of a flourishing and lucrative industry with millions making a livelihood from it across the world.

However, this unprecedented growth has given rise to the phenomenon described as ‘overtourism’. This means that the very attractions that pull in tourists are placed under threat by the sheer number of visitors. In many of the cities that are the victim of this problem, there are now high entry fees for visitors, as also a curb on numbers. Bhutan was a pioneer in this regard, as it understood the threat too many outsiders could pose to the pristine nature of its attractions.

A basic statistic revealed recently indicates that Uttarakhand, with a population of about 1 crore, has a ‘floating’ population of 8 crore during the tourism and pilgrimage seasons. Like Goa, it also has become the favourite site for the well-to-do to establish a holiday home, resulting in an explosion of construction activity – be it multi-storeyed complexes or stand alone ‘villas’. This is putting enormous pressure on the natural resources and, by and large, diminishing the very features that attract people here in the first place. In the coming days, the flood of visitors will very likely become an unmanageable problem. The indications are already there for all to see.

It becomes important, therefore, that Uttarakhand reshapes its tourism model by going beyond just providing access and accommodation. The activities on offer should be diversified and, instead of just the luxury resort, the simple local lifestyle should also be marketed in a big way. Encourage travel to the remote areas on foot with only the basics being provided – clean bedsheets, clean toilets and homely food. And make it expensive!