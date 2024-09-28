Keep children away from social media

By RK Sinha

If you talk informally to any person of any age around you, then you will come to know that today the addiction of social media is eating our entire society like termites. Innocent children have especially come under its grip. Australia is considering implementing a minimum age limit for the use of social media. There, even children between 14 and 16 years can be kept away from social media. Its purpose is to connect children to the playground instead of spending too much time on digital devices. Shouldn’t such a step be taken in India? One does not need to know rocket science to know that social media has kept children away from playgrounds and even their family members and friends in our own country. Look at the children in your home and surroundings. They remain glued to Facebook, WhatsApp, Insta, etc. You can go to any stadium in any city of the country. You will find elderly people strolling there but you will find very few children playing. However, until about twenty years ago, children were seen playing on all the grounds from the capital Delhi to small cities. Children used to sweat a lot while practicing in the capital’s Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Talkatora Stadium, National Stadium, and other grounds. They used to practice under the supervision of their coaches. But look at the condition of children in the last few years. If children do not play, then how will the country get medals in the Olympics, Asian Games, and Commonwealth Games? Will someone give us medals for free?

In China, too, the use of social media by minors has been legally banned from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. It is true that in the present time, social media has become an integral part of our life. But, its indiscriminate use, especially by children, is proving to be very dangerous. Children are becoming victims of mental health problems, cyberbullying, online exploitation, and many types of addictions due to social media. Therefore, it has become our important responsibility to protect children from these ill effects.

Some necessary steps have to be taken to protect children from the ill effects of social media. For example, the age limit of social media platforms should be followed, and children should be prevented from using these platforms until the appropriate age. It is also important to encourage children to use special apps and websites with appropriate age limits.

I believe that the time has come that parents and school teachers should have regular and open discussions with children about social media. They should be told about both their advantages and disadvantages. We should also constantly inquire about children’s online activities with love. Apart from sports, they can be connected to music, dance, or any other recreational activities. In Noida, former Indian football team player Anadi Barua gives football coaching to children. Similarly, in South Delhi, famous badminton players and badminton referee Tulsi Dureja teaches children the tricks of badminton. Former players like Anadi Barua and Tulsi Dureja are giving coaching in all the small and big cities of the country. They charge a very nominal fee. Parents should take their children to watch such famous players. Obviously, when children play, they will not have time for social media.

Keeping children away from social media can be a difficult task, but it is important for their welfare. I believe that if family members spend time together eating, playing, and talking like before, then distance from social media can be maintained. Remember the time when the whole family used to sit together and eat with the head of the family in the morning and evening. Now, in how many families does everyone eat together? Now even different types of food are being cooked for each member of the family. That is, the house has now become a hotel. Just like people staying in different rooms of a hotel order their favourite food from room service, the same is now happening in homes too! Did this happen earlier? These were not Indian values.

There is no need to tell anyone that children learn from the behaviour of their parents. If you yourself use social media continuously, it will be difficult to limit its use for children. Parents and guardians of children should try to set a good example by their behaviour regarding the use of social media. Now, even the elder members of the house are posting their photos on Facebook or Insta. After that, many enthusiastic people even call their friends to like or comment on their posts. When the parents themselves have started giving time to social media day and night, then how will they be able to keep their children away from it? They have to think seriously about this. You can ban your family members from connecting to social media in the dining room or bedroom.

You can talk to your children about why it is not right to give too much time to social media. Tell them about cyberbullying. Now, also know what cyberbullying is. Actually, cyberbullying is bullying done using digital technologies. It can happen on social media, messaging platforms, gaming platforms, and mobile phones. Its purpose is to scare or embarrass people. You should understand this with some examples also – Spreading lies about someone on social media or posting their embarrassing pictures or videos. Sending abusive or threatening messages, pictures, or videos through messaging platforms. It has a very deep impact on the victims of cyberbullying. Therefore, parents or any elder member of the house should warn the member who wastes day and night on social media about its dangers.

(The author is a senior editor, columnist, and former MP)