Doon’s young golfers win trophies at IGU tournament

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 30 Jan: The Indian Golf Union organised its first event of 2025 at Panchkula Golf Course from 27 to 29 January. The event had huge participation from different states of India. Dehradun’s Junior Golfers performed excellently by clinching three trophies in different categories.

In the Category F boys (below 7 years), Snitik Chand Thakur won 1st position by scoring 8 over and 12 over in two days. Kairav Gupta came 2nd in this category. In the Category B boys, Dehradun’s Samriddh Chand Thakur won the 2nd position. Zorawar Sandhu came 1st in this category. Alaina Joshi won the 1st position in Category B girls.

Recently, State Golfers had also shown keen interest for the National Games. However, due to some unavoidable circumstances Golf got cancelled from the 38th National Games.

Dr Sunil Chand Thakur, who is the Chairperson for Golf trials in Uttaranchal Golf Federation (UGF), said that UGF will now work more vigorously in promoting and training Golf to prepare Uttarakhand Golfers for the next National Games and other major championships. UGF has requested IGU and the Sports Department to coordinate and train Golfers for enhancing their skills.