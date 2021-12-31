Double Engine Govt committed to development of U’khand: Modi

By Arun Pratap Singh

Haldwani/Dehradun, 30 Dec: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, today, that the dreams of the people of Uttarakhand of prosperity were the resolve of the State Government and the Union Government. The aspirations of the people were the inspiration for both the governments and the needs of the people their responsibility.

Modi was addressing a huge public rally for the first time in Haldwani. On this occasion, Modi also inaugurated and laid foundation stones for projects and schemes worth Rs 17,500 crores, most of them being related to development projects in Kumaon region.

In his address, Modi also severely criticised the Opposition parties and their leaders, claiming that they had no attachment or love for Uttarakhand and they had, instead, deprived the hills of development with projects deliberately kept pending even for decades. As a result, Uttarakhand had suffered a lot. Stressing on the importance of a double engine government on several occasions during his address, he said that the BJP (at the Centre and in the State) had brought development projects at an unprecedented level to Uttarakhand. Never before in the past had Uttarakhand so many infrastructure and development projects going on at the same time. He said that the double engine government stood with the youth of Uttarakhand, who wanted to get on with their lives. He declared that the next decade would be that of Uttarakhand. Rapidly growing industrialisation, health infrastructure, road connectivity and upcoming railway connectivity would enhance the trust and confidence of the tourists. Tourism would grow at an unprecedented level in Uttarakhand over the next decade. He said that the universal popularity of Yoga added to the rapidly developing home stay plan would also attract a record number of tourists and wellness seekers to the state. Modi reminded that aromatic and other herbal products as well as the growing demand for natural farming would also ensure that the next decade belonged to Uttarakhand. The growing popularity of Ayush would also accelerate the development process. The next decade would be that of Uttarakhand because of the level of work being done by the double engine government.

Modi also criticised the Opposition parties and their leaders, claiming that they had resorted to spreading lies and rumours against the Union and State Governments. He claimed that the people of Kumaon and the state would not forget how they had been cheated by the earlier governments, who had no love for the state and had even spoken about letting the politicians continue with their looting. The opposition leaders even insulted the armed forces of the country, and the people of Kumaon, which had raised a great army regiment, would never forgive this.

Modi began and ended his speech in Kumaoni. Dwelling on the needs of the youth, Modi said that the Union Government had launched many schemes to ensure self employment for the youth. Loans from the banks were more easily available without even the usual guarantees. The development projects in progress and soon to begin in the state would also lead to a lot of employment generation. He emphasised that infrastructure was the key to all round development and cited the examples of the Kedarnath and Kashi Vishwanath temples. He said that, after the redevelopment of Kedarnath, a record number of pilgrims had visited the shrine and, now, the number of pilgrims was rapidly increasing even at the Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi.

Modi emphasised that the projects which had been inaugurated and those whose foundation stones had been laid today would take care of the problems of water scarcity in the areas of Haldwani and Jagjitpur. People were getting benefits from the government’s ‘Har Ghar Nal Yojana’. The Prime Minister also pointed out that work on the Lakhwar project had resumed after 29 years. It would be completed in four years. Those who were in the government earlier did not think of Uttarakhand. They did not take advantage of the potential of Uttarakhand.

The Prime Minister expressed confidence that the love of the people was with the BJP, whose emphasis is on development. The Opposition leaders were now spreading rumours about the Tanakpur Bageshwar rail line. Uttarakhand had completed 20 years of its existence as a state. During this, the people had also seen people running the government looting Uttarakhand with both hands. On the other hand, the BJP government was working with the spirit of development. He was personally taking keen interest in the state’s development.

After his address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to the BJP leaders present on the stage for a while and even patted MP Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’, Minister Harak Singh Rawat, former CM Trivendra Singh and Minister Dhan Singh Rawat on the back. He interacted with Vijay Bahuguna, MPs Tirath Singh Rawat, Ajay Bhatt, Mala Rajya Laxmi Shah and Ajay Tamta and others including Ministers Subodh Uniyal and Bansidhar Bhagat.

Earlier, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that, because of PM Modi, Article 370 was abolished in Kashmir and added that that the construction of a grand Ram Temple was underway in Ayodhya. The look of the Vishwanath Temple in Kashi had been transformed, which had personally seen. Reconstruction of Kedar Bhoomi was also going on. The way PM Modi handled the Covid pandemic was being appreciated by the whole world.

Dhami claimed that Modi was always concerned about the downtrodden and weak. The whole world was watching how a government was moving towards development by following Antyodaya. The poor were getting treatment through the Ayushman Yojana. He said that the people of every region had been benefited by the PM. His works would be remembered for years to come.

After the Chief Minister’s address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid foundation stones and inaugurated schemes worth Rs 17547 crore. He also announced that Haldwani would get aid of Rs 2,000 crores for infrastructure development from the Centre.

The Prime Minister laid the foundation stone for the Lakhwar Multipurpose Project which was first conceived in 1976 and was pending for many years. The project is located on the Yamuna River in Dehradun and Tehri districts.

He also inaugurated and laid foundation stones for road sector projects worth Rs 8,700 crore. These road projects aim to realise the government’s vision to improve connectivity in remote, rural and border areas. The Kailash Mansarovar Yatra will also get improved connectivity.

Modi also laid the foundation for an AIIMS Rishikesh satellite centre at Udham Singh Nagar and the Jagjivan Ram Government Medical College at Pithoragarh.

The Prime Minister then laid the foundation for an aroma park at Kashipur, a plastic industrial park at Sitarganj and multiple other initiatives in the fields of housing, sanitation and drinking water supply across the state.