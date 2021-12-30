Filmmaker Anupam Sharma interacts with Miss Uttarakhand finalists

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 29 Dec: Internationally acclaimed Filmmaker, Anupam Sharma, interacted with the finalists of Miss Uttarakhand 2021, today. Valuable tips and suggestions on how to break into international films and make a career in acting were provided by him. The contestants and organisers appreciated his inputs. The contestants present on the occasion were from different parts of Uttarakhand. The grand finale of the event will be held in January.

According to organisers Dilip Sindhi and Rajiv Mittal best of training inputs are being provided to the contestants to instill confidence in them to fit into any situation in life.