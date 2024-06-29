Dr Gaurav Luthra invited to lecture in Moscow

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Moscow, 27 Jun: Dr Gaurav Luthra, the renowned Ophthalmologist from Dehradun, was recently invited by the Russian Society of Ophthalmologists to Moscow from 20 – 22 June as a faculty for teaching. His expertise, and contributions to the field of Ophthalmology, earned him this opportunity. His participation in the conference marked a significant milestone in his career.

Professor Boris Malyugin, the Chairman of the Fyodorov Eye Institute of Russia and the President of the Russian Society of Ophthalmologists, extended the invitation to Dr Luthra. The Fyodorov Eye Institute is one of the largest eye hospitals in Russia.

During the meeting, Dr Luthra took part in advanced Cataract and Lasik sessions, sharing his invaluable knowledge and experience with the attendees. His presentations on the latest Smile Xtra surgery and Laser Cataract surgery were met with high praise and admiration from the audience, further solidifying his reputation as a global leader in the field of Ophthalmology.

In addition to his speaking engagement, Dr Luthra was also invited to the Fyodorov Eye Institute in Moscow, named after Dr Svyatoslav Fyodorov, a pioneer in the field of Ophthalmology who was one of the founders of the Radial Keratotomy surgery as well as the Intraocular Lens (IOL) Implant surgery in Russia, as well as in world in early 1970’s and 1980’s.

The Fyodorov Eye Institute, known for its groundbreaking contributions to ophthalmic surgery, honored Dr Gaurav Luthra during his visit. This recognition serves as a testament to his exceptional work, further underscoring his influence and impact on the field of Ophthalmology, both, nationally and internationally.

Dr Gaurav Luthra, Medical Director of Drishti Eye Institute, has dedicated his career to pushing the boundaries of ophthalmic care and has played a pivotal role in advancing Cataract and Laser Refractive surgical techniques and SMILE / Contoura lasik surgeries for specs removal.