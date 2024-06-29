Extension of Panchayat bodies’ terms for 2 years demanded

By Arun Pratap Singh

Dehradun/Pithoragarh, 28 Jun: A statewide protest has been announced for 1 July by various Panchayat organisations in support of several demands. The major demand is extension of the tenure of the Three Tier Panchayat bodies of 12 districts in the state by two years. The panchayat organisations have also decided to intensify the movement demanding “One State, One Panchayat Election” in Uttarakhand on the lines of “One Nation, One Election”.

These organisations have warned that in case the government does not accept this demand, a fierce agitation will also be launched in the capital on the lines of the farmers’ movement in Delhi. In this regard, Programme Coordinator of Uttarakhand Three-Tier Panchayat Organisation and District Panchayat member Jagat Martolia shared today with the media that, on 1 July, a protest will be held simultaneously in the district headquarters of 12 districts demanding extension of the tenure of the panchayats, which are currently functioning in Uttarakhand, by two years.

Martolia said that dozens of proposals have been submitted in this regard to the state government. So far, the state government has not responded to these proposals and it has also not contacted the office bearers of the Three Tier Panchayat Organisation. He reminded that the state government had assured the organisation in the past that it would seek feedback and opinion in this regard from Panchayati Raj Department and Advocate General, Uttarakhand, and then revert to the organisation. However, on the ground, no action has been taken in this regard, so far.

Martolia also reminded that, during Covid, the panchayats could not do any work for two years. Even the general meetings of panchayats could not be held during this period and claimed that, in view of this, the demand for extension of time is fully justified. He claimed that the period when the Panchayats were not able to function can’t be added to the tenure of the Panchayat bodies.

Martolia claimed that the state government has a sufficient and strong legal basis to extend the tenure of the panchayat bodies. He said that the District Panchayat President, Block Panchayat Chiefs (Kshetra Panchayat Pramukhs) as well as Gram Pradhans, Ward Members, Block Panchayat Members, District Panchayat Members from the 12 districts which have the panchayat bodies functioning, will participate in the planned agitation and protest on 1 July. The Three Tier Panchayat Organisation will not sit quiet till the demand of extension of the tenure is not met. He claimed that the organisation represented by him has over 70 thousand representatives in Uttarakhand.

According to him, the committee formed by the government has also recommended flexibility of increasing or decreasing the tenure of panchayats as per the circumstances. Martolia claimed that to make the vision of Prime Minister “One Country One Election” successful, the suggestion of Panchayat representatives on “One State One Panchayat Election” in Uttarakhand should also be accepted. If the government does not agree, then on the lines of the farmers’ movement, the Three Tier Panchayat Organisation will launch a wider and intense agitation, particularly in Dehradun and then the government should not blame the organisation for the agitation.