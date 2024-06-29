‘ITBP will provide medical care to local people in border areas’

ITBP IG Sanjay Gunjyal calls on CS Radha Raturi in Doon

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 28 Jun: ITBP Inspector General Sanjay Gunjyal, an IPS officer of Uttarakhand Cadre, called on Chief Secretary Radha Raturi at the Secretariat, here, today. During the meeting, Sanjay Gunjyal apprised Chief Secretary Raturi about various problems being faced by ITBP at border outposts.

Gunjyal sought the help of Raturi regarding early issue of No Objection Certificates by the District Magistrates of border districts Pithoragarh, Uttarkashi and Chamoli so that the cases related to the transfer of forest land can be resolved quickly.

The Chief Secretary assured the ITBP all possible cooperation from the state government in this regard. At the request of Radha Raturi, an agreement was also reached on this occasion between the state government and ITBP on providing health care facilities to the local citizens living in the border villages by the doctors of ITBP.

In the meeting, special discussions were held on providing health facilities to pregnant women and newborns and connecting remote areas to health care through telemedicine. IG Sanjay Gunjyal informed that ITBP is also procuring agro products from local farmers.