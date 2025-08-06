Dr Mohd Shah Hasan suspended on CM’s orders for drunken driving

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 4 Aug: Acting on strict orders from Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, the Uttarakhand Health Department has suspended Dr Mohd Shah Hasan, the In-charge Additional Chief Medical Officer in Chamoli district, following a serious incident that undermined the integrity of the public health service. It may be recalled that Dr Hasan was involved in a reckless act in which his Scorpio vehicle struck two bikers in the Tilni area of Rudraprayag district, leaving both victims with severe injuries. It is pertinent to remind here that Dr Hasan was found under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident. The incident, involving a senior officer serving as Deputy CMHO, has drawn strong public criticism, tarnishing public trust and the dignity of the state’s healthcare system.

The officials share that a report submitted on 3 August to the Director General of Medical Health and Family Welfare has confirmed that Dr Hasan was drunk at the time of the accident. His conduct has been found to be in violation of the Uttarakhand State Employees Conduct Rules 2002. Consequently, with the Governor’s approval, the state government suspended Dr Hasan under Rule-4 of the Uttarakhand Appeal and Discipline Rules 2003, citing public interest.

Health Secretary Dr R Rajesh Kumar stated that under the leadership of CM Dhami, the government has made discipline, accountability and service quality in the health sector its utmost priority. He described the incident as a grave breach of professional conduct, asserting that any form of indiscipline or neglect of duty will not be tolerated at any level. He noted that the accident was not only distressing for the affected families but also posed a serious challenge to the credibility of the state’s health infrastructure, reiterating the government’s zero tolerance approach in such matters.

Emphasising the administration’s dedication to public service ethics, the Health Secretary claimed that the government’s resolve extends beyond patient care to safeguarding trust in its institutions. He assured that stringent action will continue to be taken against misconduct to uphold transparency and a strong sense of duty within the health system.

During the suspension period, Dr Hasan has been posted to Rudraprayag headquarters and is required to cooperate fully with the departmental inquiry. The Health Department has received explicit instructions to conduct a thorough, impartial and prompt investigation. Should the allegations be substantiated, further punitive measures might be enforced in accordance with the rules.