Graphic Era’s Medical Team leaves for Dharali

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 5 Aug: A team of doctors from Graphic Era Hospital left for Dharali (Uttarkashi) late tonight to help people affected by the disaster.

After getting the news of the severe disaster in Dharali, an emergency meeting was held at the hospital. A medical relief team of doctors and nurses was quickly formed. This team left with ambulances and medicines. Dr Ashok and Dr Ankit Tomar are also part of the team. They will work with the local administration to provide medical help.

President of Graphic Era Group of Institutions, Dr Kamal Ghanshala, said the disaster in Dharali and Harsil is very upsetting. He said the Graphic Era family stands with the affected families. Another relief team with supplies will be sent tomorrow morning to support the victims.

Earlier, in 2012, the Graphic Era relief team had successfully reached the remote area of Sangamchatti during the Uttarkashi disaster. After the 2013 Kedarnath disaster, the team had also helped hundreds of people with essential supplies.