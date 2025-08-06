Law College Dehradun students tie Rakhi to Uniformed Personnel

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 5 Aug: Students of Law College Dehradun of Uttaranchal University visited the India Reserve Battalion (IRB) located at Jhajra to celebrate the Rakhi festival today. Commander of Uttarakhand’s Second IRB Battalion Sweta Chabe was present as the Chief Guest at the festival. This group of girls from Law College Dehradun’s Rotaract Club, eager to tie Rakhi to uniformed personnel, was seen off by the University’s Vice-President Ankita Joshi, Pro Vice Chancellor Prof Rajesh Bahuguna and Department Head Prof Radheshyam Jha. The group was led by Club Chairperson Amit Chaudhary and Dr Abhiranjan Dixit.

The officers and soldiers of the battalion became emotional on seeing the passion, patriotism and unwavering respect of the law students. The students demonstrated their moral duty towards the soldiers serving the country by tying Raksha Sutra to everyone. The emotional soldiers said that when the citizens of the country and especially the youth respect their service from the heart, then they feel their life is successful. On this occasion, the students tied Rakhis to the soldiers and also sang patriotic songs.

In her address, Shweta Chaubey said that the students of Law College Dehradun have set an exemplary step by tying Raksha Sutra to the soldiers serving the country and wishing them a long life. She said that wearing a uniform, taking up arms and protecting the borders for the protection of the country is the best option in itself while, on the other hand, it is the moral duty of all to respect these brave soldiers.

Assistant Commander of the battalion Purnima Garg explained the functioning of IRB to the students. She said that wearing the uniform to serve the country is an honour in itself and when this honour is received with respect, it is the highest honour.

On this occasion, Deputy Commander Chakradhar Anthwal and Quarter Master Siddharth Kukreti were also present. The students who tied Rakhis to the IRB jawans included Vanshika, Harshit, Kritika, Anchal, Sanjana, Yuvika, Unnati, Riya, Tania, Sanvi, Jagriti, Virendra Kaur, Rishu Pal, Tanisha, Rashi, Sanovar, Shrin, Vatsala, Neha Bansal and Shagun.