Open University VC meets Gov Lt Gen Gurmit Singh

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 5 Aug: Prof Naveen Chandra Lohani, the newly appointed Vice-Chancellor of Uttarakhand Open University, met Governor Lt General Gurmit Singh (Retd) at the Raj Bhavan here on Tuesday.

On this occasion, the Governor congratulated Prof Lohani on assuming the responsibilities as Vice-Chancellor and expressed hope that he would lead the university to new heights by promoting innovation, quality, and research in the field of higher education. The Governor emphasised that providing quality education to students in remote and rural areas is a key role of the Open University, and concrete efforts should be made in this direction.