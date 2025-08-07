Restore Balance

The Uttarakhand Government was focused on ensuring the safety of Char Dham pilgrims and then the Kanwar Yatris. The enormous effort required was put in place and, considering the numbers involved, it was successful except for the Mansa Devi stampede. Sadly, however, the residents of the state faced a major tragedy in Dharali when much of the village was swept away by the flooding of the Khir Ganga River, caused possibly by a cloudburst. Despite the suddenness of the event, the Army and the other disaster management agencies launched rescue efforts almost immediately. Quick decisions were taken at every level on providing relief and support to the affected population. This is indicative of the sophistication in disaster response achieved by the agencies concerned over the years. They have learned from every experience and put it into practice.

Unfortunately, as has been mentioned by experts already, Uttarakhand has not yet been able to put into place regulations that prevent people from constructing houses, shops, hotels, etc., in prohibited areas. Just a look at the videos of the flashflood shows how multistoried constructions had been built on land jutting into the river. This also despite the fact that Dharali has a history of such events.

It is not as though Dharali became so ‘urbanised’ overnight. If it had been a sudden event, it would have been more noticeable to the authorities. As the place became a commercial hub because of the growth in pilgrimage and tourism, the numbers of hotels and homestays gradually increased. A new addition to the already existing number of constructions is not so easily noticed, even as the expansion continues apace. It is difficult for a government to enforce regulations when it means denying people their livelihoods, particularly when the focus is to prevent migration from the hills.

The matter is made worse by the fundamentalist approach of ‘environmentalists’, who if they had their way, would not allow any construction work to take place in the Himalayas. If they were willing to be more reasonable (and scientific) in their demands, it would be possible to make and enforce reasonable regulations that benefit all concerned.

The ’animal spirits’ of a growing economy need to be channelised in the right direction instead of being vilified as a negative force, as opportunities for wealth and employment generation are not always available. The government needs to be an enabling force that provides balance between the environment and development. The state should become a sustainable economy rather than go back to being a sustenance one.