Dr SK Mittal elected State President of Society of Ophthalmologists

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Rishikesh, 27 Oct: Dr Sanjeev Kumar Mittal, HOD, Ophthalmology, AIIMS Rishikesh, has been elected President of the Society of Ophthalmologists of Uttarakhand. This responsibility was entrusted to Dr Mittal while constituting the Uttarakhand State Executive for the year 2022-23 in the National Conference of Ophthalmologists. Dr Mittal is also presently the Medical Superintendent of AIIMS.

During the conference organised in Dehradun, ophthalmologists from all over the country emphasised on adopting modern medical techniques and the latest process of treatment of eye patients and shared the related information among themselves.

A new executive committee for Uttarakhand was formed for the year 2022-23. Dr Mittal is serving in the Department of Ophthalmology AIIMS Rishikesh since January 2016. Apart from this, Dr Satanshu Mathur (Kashipur) has been elected Secretary and Dr Amit Singh (Dehradun), Treasurer, of the society.

Dr Lalit Verma, President of the All India Ophthalmologist Society, while addressing the conference said that all eye doctors need to work with determination to remove the problem of blindness in the country. To make this goal successful, public awareness has to be generated on a large scale.

In his address, Dr Sanjeev Kumar Mittal called for making the National Visual Impairment Prevention Programme a success. He said that, soon, public lectures and camps would be organised at various places in the state to check the spread of eye diseases, particularly blindness caused by glaucoma and diabetes. The conference was attended by Dr Saurabh Luthra, Chairman, Scientific Committee, Dr Vinod Arora, Dr Sangeeta Jain, Dr Gaurav Luthra, and more than 400 ophthalmologists.