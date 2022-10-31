Mussoorie roads inspected by SDM

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Mussoorie, 27 Oct: SDM Shailendra Singh Negi inspected various roads damaged during here during the rains and issued necessary instructions to officials of the Public Works Department, National Highways and Municipality so that the condition could be improved soon.

The inspection was conducted on the instructions of the District Magistrate. Major roads of Mussoorie, the Mussoorie Dehradun Road, Gandhi Chowk, Zero Point, Kempty Road, the road to Hathi Paon and Dudhli Road, to George Everest were checked. Dumping of debris on the side of the road, non-cleaning of drains, presence of bushes and grass, repair and painting of roadside parapets and railings, etc., was looked into.

Present on the occasion were Naib Tehsildar Bhopal Singh Chauhan, NH AE Kushpal Sharma, PWD AE Rajinder Pal, PWD JE Puspender Singh and many others.