Drishti Eye Institute holds Glaucoma Awareness Walkathon

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 9 Mar: Drishti Eye Institute took a significant step towards raising awareness about one of the leading causes of blindness, Glaucoma (Kala Motia), by organising a Walkathon here today. The event was flagged off by the Chief Guest, DGP Deepam Seth, who emphasized the importance of early screening and awareness in preventing this silent thief of sight. Satish Sharma, Editor of Garhwal Post, attended as the Guest of Honour.

Glaucoma is often referred to as a ‘silent disease’ because it typically develops without noticeable symptoms until significant damage has occurred. As such, the Walkathon was not just a physical event but a vital campaign to educate participants and the wider community about the risks, symptoms, and treatment options available for glaucoma. The initiative aligns with Drishti Foundation’s mission to enhance public awareness during Glaucoma Awareness Week, which will run from 10 to 16 March.

The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from various local organisations, showcasing a strong community spirit. Among the supporting organisations were Indian Medical Association represented by President Dr Jairaj Hanspal and Secretary Dr Siddharth Khanna, Rotary E‘Club Doon 3080 represented by its President Hemant Kochhar, Sushant Ahuja, Mohit Goel & Vikas Dewan, SJA Alumni Association represented by its President, Maj General Sanjay Sharma (Retd), Secretary Tirupati Juneja and Ambuj Oberoi, Doon Club represented by Rajeev Nangia & Rajeev Bindra, and The Art of Living represented by Nitin Jain, Aparna Mishra and other members. Other dignitaries present were Dr Roopa Hanspal (Vice Principal, Subharti Hospital), Dr Kuldeep Dutta, Dr Sushil Ojha, Dr Sandeep Ahuja, and Dr Sudhir Singh (Synergy Hospital). Their involvement highlights the collective effort necessary to tackle health issues like glaucoma, which require community engagement for effective awareness campaigns.

As the participants walked through the streets of Dehradun, they donned T-shirts and carried placards bearing informative messages about glaucoma. The aim was clear: to make people aware of the need for regular eye check-ups, particularly for those over the age of 40 or those with a family history of the condition or with the history of Myopia, injury to the eye and associated medical conditions like Diabetes, Hypertension and Thyroid disorder. Such initiatives are crucial because early detection and treatment can prevent severe vision loss and maintain the quality of life for many individuals, said Dr Saurabh Luthra, Head of Retina Services at Drishti.

Drishti Eye Institute, under the stewardship of Dr Gaurav Luthra, a recognised leader in eye health services, is known for implementing comprehensive eye care programmes. With educational workshops, free eye check-ups, and informative sessions planned throughout the week, the institute aims to reach out to even more individuals, fostering a culture of proactive eye health management.