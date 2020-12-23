Drishti holds Eye Screening camp at SGRR PG College

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 22 Dec: SGRR (PG) College ”Seva Diwas” was observed with a Free Health Checkup Fair by Umesh Aggarwal Foundation and Krishna Medical Centre.

A team of eye specialists and Sr Optometrists was deployed by Drishti Eye Institute to screen people from all walks of life.

The objective of organising the camp was to reach out to those people who need expert consultation for their eyes but have been avoiding it because of the fear of infection during the Pandemic, as also those who cannot afford quality eye care.

Approximately 190 people were screened, and out of these, 15 were diagnosed with Cataract, who will be further tested. Cataract surgery will be planned at Drishti Eye Institute, Astley Hall, with all the modern amenities absolutely free.

Drishti Foundation with its Social Outreach programme frequently organises screening camps and awareness activities in the remote areas of Doon Valley. The objective of these activities is to spread the message to look out for early signs of Cataract and Glaucoma and other irreversible eye diseases which can lead to blindness and the importance of annual eye screening with timely management of the disease.

Drishti Foundation also has a charity centre at 19/B, Astley Hall, where the mission is to help poor patients with expert consultation and advanced treatments which they cannot easily afford. To know more about Drishti Foundation, call 0135 2717500/6397991448.