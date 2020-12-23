Equal rights sought for Nepalese Gorkha soldiers settled in India

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 22 Dec: Lt Col BM Thapa (Retd), Senior Vice President, DESL, has in a letter written to CDS General Bipin Rawat, stated that presently Gurkha soldiers who have served in the Indian Army and get settled in India after their retirement, have their houses constructed here and also have their voting cards, PAN cards, driving licences, Aadhar Cards, passports, etc., are not being provided by Zila Sainik Kalyan Punarvas their ECHS and canteen facilities. Their ECHS cards, CSD cards are not being made, nor are they allowed to purchase scooters and cars from the CSD depot. Stipend to their children and financial assistance for daughter’s marriage for widows are also not being provided.

He has suggested that, to overcome these difficulties, Government orders should be issued to help such Gorkha soldiers who are permanently settled in India. Endorsement of their permanent address of India should be done in their record of service to allow all facilities, since they have rendered their valuable pensionable service in the Indian Army.

He has noted that, even in the United Kingdom, Gorkha soldiers who have served from Nepal are given citizenship of that country if they so desire with all above facilities which are denied here for such Gorkha soldiers.