Driving at high speeds or during restricted hours on Mussoorie’s Mall Road will now carry heavy consequences

Garhwal Post Bureau

MUSSOORIE , 16 Oct: Efforts are intensifying to curb high – speed driving and the movement of vehicles during restricted hours on the Mall Road in the tourist town of Mussoorie . To this end, Number Plate Recognition (NPR) cameras will be installed along the Mall Road; these will identify vehicle license plates and facilitate the issuance of online traffic violation fines. Additionally, there are plans to install automatic bollards at various locations on the Mall Road to prevent vehicle entry during the restricted period—from 4:00 PM to 10:00 PM. Mussoorie SDM Rahul Anand, in coordination with officials from the Mussoorie Dehradun Development Authority (MDDA), the Municipal Council, the Transport Department, and the Mussoorie Police, inspected the Mall Road to identify suitable locations for these installations.

SDM Rahul Anand stated that, in compliance with directives from the Home Secretary and the District Magistrate—following a petition filed in the High Court (Pravesh Pant vs. Government of Uttarakhand)—a system is being developed to regulate vehicle speeds and prevent the movement of unauthorized vehicles during restricted hours . A joint inspection was conducted with officials from the relevant departments to pinpoint potential locations for the cameras. The objective of installing NPR cameras is to identify vehicles that violate traffic rules and to monitor their speed . The cameras will record vehicle license plates, and a system will be established to issue online fines in accordance with regulations. This will enhance the effectiveness of traffic monitoring on the Mall Road. As a major tourist hub, the Mall Road sees a large number of pedestrians, making high – speed vehicles a significant safety risk. The proposed camera system is expected to help monitor vehicle movement and ensure compliance with traffic regulations.

Furthermore, there are plans to install automatic bollards at various points along the Mall Road to restrict vehicle access during the designated prohibited hours. According to the SDM, during restricted hours , these bollards will automatically rise to block the path , preventing the entry of general vehicular traffic. A provision is proposed to allow only emergency vehicles to pass through, in accordance with established regulations. The objective of this system is to relieve Mall Road from unnecessary traffic pressure and provide a safe environment for tourists exploring on foot. However, the final steps—including the installation of bollards and cameras, and the implementation of the system—will proceed only after receiving instructions from higher authorities.

To alleviate the growing traffic pressure in Mussoorie , the administration is also exploring the possibility of developing an alternative route from Mussoorie -Jharipani to Kolhukhet. SDM Rahul Anand stated that an inspection is underway to determine whether the proposed route can be developed into a motorable road. A detailed report assessing its feasibility will be submitted to the District Magistrate. If the route is found suitable for vehicular traffic, it could assist in future traffic management for Mussoorie . This would, however, require a technical assessment covering the current condition of the road, construction feasibility, and other essential factors. With the increasing influx of tourists, managing traffic on Mall Road and other major thoroughfares in Mussoorie has become a significant challenge. In this context, the plan to implement cameras, automatic bollards, and an alternative route is seen as a crucial initiative toward improving traffic conditions. The SDM noted that a detailed report is being prepared based on the inspection, and further action will be taken upon receiving directives from higher authorities. It remains to be seen when the plan to install cameras and bollards will be implemented on the ground, and how effectively it will help control traffic on Mall Road .