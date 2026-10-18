Faculty Capacity Development Workshop on Book Writing in Indian Languages concludes at HNB Garhwal University

Garhwal Post Bureau

Srinagar Garhwal , 16 Oct: A two-day workshop on capacity development for teachers in book writing in Indian languages concluded today at the Academic Activity Centre, Chauras Campus, Hemvati Nandan Bahuguna Garhwal University . The workshop was jointly organised by Hemvati Nandan Bahuguna Garhwal University and the Bharatiya Bhasha Samiti, Ministry of Education, Government of India.

The first session of the programme was inaugurated by Dr. Chandan Srivastava, Academic Coordinator; Dr. Alka Suri, State Coordinator; and Dr. Alok Sagar Gautam, Coordinator. During this session, academicians and participants from various disciplines formed subject-specific groups and discussed the possibilities, requirements, and opportunities for book writing in Indian languages through PowerPoint presentations. The group presentations primarily focused on Subject Mapping and Institution Mapping. Participants shared their views on identifying topics for book writing , available academic resources, and opportunities for institutional collaboration.

Dr. Alka Suri, Dr. Alok Sagar Gautam, and Dr. Chandan Srivastava, coordinators associated with the Bharatiya Bhasha Samiti, along with Dr. Rachna Vishwakarma, Dr. Sudhanshu Bhushan, and Professor Narayan Dutt, listened to the participants’ presentations and views. They provided valuable suggestions and feedback and emphasised the importance of collective efforts in creating quality academic literature in Indian languages .

The second session of the programme featured the Valedictory Session. Professor Y. P. Raivani, Registrar of Hemvati Nandan Bahuguna Garhwal University , attended as the Chief Guest, and Dr. Rachna Vishwakarma was also present on the occasion. Dr. Alok Sagar Gautam welcomed all the dignitaries.

The Chief Guest and other distinguished guests appreciated the academic activities being organised regularly at the university. They highlighted the importance of such workshops in encouraging the writing and publication of academic books in Indian languages . Certificates were distributed to all participants during the valedictory ceremony.